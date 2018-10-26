Lady Comets Volleyball Season Ends

The Lady Comets’ volleyball season came to an end Thursday night in the championship round of the Hillsboro Regional.

Staunton edged the GHS girls 2 games to 1.

The Lady Comets fell behind early in the opening game, and then built leads of 9 before claiming the game 25 to 21.

Staunton never trailed in the second game to win 25-16.

In the deciding game, the Lady Comets trailed by 5 points in the early going and finally took the lead at 15-14. Staunton quickly tied it up, and went on to a 25-20 decision to win the regional title.

The varsity Lady Comets ended with a 24 and 9 overall record, winning more than 20 matches for the third straight year.