Lady Comets Volleyball Team Headed To Regional Championship

The Greenville Lady Comets have advanced to the championship match in the Hillsboro Class 2A Regional.

They had to battle back to defeat Hillsboro in Tuesday’s semifinals. The Hilltoppers won the opening game 25-21.

The second game was tied at 16-16, then the Lady Comets pulled away to a 25-19 victory.

The third game was also close with GHS emerging with a 25-20 win to claim the match.

Head Coach Amanda O’Regan said her team showed character by bouncing back after the first game loss.

The Lady Comets will face Staunton in the regional championship match at 6 p.m. Thursday in Hillsboro.

Coach O’Regan is pleased to have the opportunity.

Staunton beat Southwestern in the other semifinal match Tuesday by scores of 25-14 and 25-12. The Lady Comets enter the title match with a 24 and 8 record.