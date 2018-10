The Greenville Lady Comets volleyball team won two of four matches at a tournament Saturday to raise their season win total to 21.

Greenville finished fourth in the Freeburg Monster Mash Tournament. Nia Ephron and Ally Haberer were named to the All-Tournament Team.

The Lady Comets defeated Waterloo Gibault and Benton, and lost to Freeburg and Teutopolis.

The final regular season match is Thursday at Vandalia. It is Volley For The Cure Night.