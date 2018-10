Monday, October 22, the Greenville Junior High Lady Jays basketball teams lost to Carlyle. Carlyle won the 7th grade game 21-19 and the 8th grade game 22-19.

The Lady Jays played at Hillsboro Tuesday. The Lady Jays won the 7th grade game 16-12 in overtime and Hillsboro won the 8th grade game 37-7.