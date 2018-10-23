Mulberry Grove Volleyball Wraps Season

The season came to an end Monday night for the Mulberry Grove volleyball Aces.

Playing in the Class 1A Mt. Olive Regional, the Aces were defeated by Mt. Olive, 25-9, 25-19 in first round action.

In the other match at Mt. Olive Monday, Bunker Hill beat Madison.

Class 1A winners at other regionals Monday were Christ Our Rock Lutheran and Lebanon at the Christ Our Rock Regional, Ramsey and Cowden-Herrick at the Dieterich Regional, and Pawnee over Nokomis at the Raymond Regional.

In Class 2A regional action, Alton Marquette won at the Carlyle Regional, and Vandalia was victorious at the Pana Regional.