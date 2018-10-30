Player Of The Week Honors For Two GU Panthers

Two Greenville University Panthers have been named Players of the Week in their respective conferences.

Gavin Jordan, a GU sophomore from Carterville, IL, was named the Upper Midwest Athletic Conference Football Defensive Player of the Week. Jordan led Greenville defensively with 14 tackles in the Panthers loss to MacMurray Saturday. Jordan also recorded seven solo tackles and returned an interception 95 yards for a touchdown.

GU volleyball standout Abby Freeman receives her sixth weekly award this year after closing out the regular season with 54 kills last week in two wins. Freeman tallied 24 kills and 12 digs in a 3-1 win over Eureka, adding nine aces. She topped that performance with 30 kills in a five-set win over Fontbonne, finishing with 11 digs as well. On the week she averaged 6.0 kills per set while hitting .250 and chipping in with 2.56 digs per set.