Staunton Gives Lady Comets Volleyball Second SCC Loss

The Lady Comets volleyball team took on Staunton Thursday.

The freshmen lost, 21-19, 21- 7.

JV were defeated, 25-15 W, 14-25 L, 13-15 L.

The varsity ladies lost 19-25, 16-25.

Nia Ephron had 11 serves. Rylee Pickett had 13 digs and Ally Cantrill had 14 digs. Ephron had 4 blocks and Megan Hallemann had 4 blocks. Nancy Fritzsche had 6 kills, Ephron had 5 kills, and Cantrill had 4 kills. Katie Hutchinson had 7 assists and Allie Haberer had 10 assists.

Thursday’s loss puts the lady Comets at 19-6 for the season and 5-2 in conference action.