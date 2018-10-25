SW Illini Jaguars 14U Claim Championship

The SW Illini Jaguars 14U softball team competed in a 2 day GameTime, End of the Season Bash tournament over the weekend in Collinsville, IL

On Saturday, they faced the Illiana Koas and Missouri Gators going 0-2 for the day.

Despite the cold temps, the SW Illini Jaguars 14U fought back when they faced the Snipers claiming a 16-2 win on Sunday. They advanced to the Championship round to challenge the St. Louis Force. The SW Illini Jaguars clinched the lead in the third inning and stole eight bases during the game to claim the 10-4 victory. Pitching for the SW Illini Jaguars 14U was Delaney Kopp.