Week 8 High School Football Scores

By
WGEL
-

Greenville 41 Gillespie 34

Vandalia 43 Roxana 7

Pana 46 Litchfield 0

Carlinville 42 Staunton 0

Hillsboro 44 Southwestern 0

Highland 41 Mascoutah 7

St. Louis Lutheran South 20 Mater Dei 10

Breese Central 40 Wesclin 7

Carlyle 28 Flora 14

Triad 28 Waterloo 14

Effingham 41 Mattoon 21

Alton 45 Granite City 9

Cahokia 33 Belleville Althoff 6

Jerseyville 21 Bethalto 14

Collinsville 28 Belleville East 26

Columbia v44 Red Bud 7

Edwardsville 37 Belleville West 6

Freeburg 41 Salem 20

Nashville 29 Du Quoin 20

Mt. Vernon 30 Centralia 14

