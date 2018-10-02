Weekly Recognition For Panther Athletes

Several Greenville University athletes have received recognition this week from their respective conferences.

Once again this season, GU’s Anna Finch has been honored by the St. Louis Intercollegiate Athletic Conference…this time as the Volleyball Offensive Player of the Week.

Anna had an impressive week on the attack for Greenville last week, hitting .509 in a pair of conference victories. Finch put down 29 kills with just one error, averaging 4.83 kills per set. She had a high of 17 kills in a sweep of Principia and followed with 12 more kills in a sweep of MacMurray. On the week she averaged 5.6 points per set, recording 33.5 points overall.

GU Cross Country runner Dylan Goodyear received an honorable mention from SLIAC for finishing an 8K race in a time of 26:33, bettering his previous course time by 1:41.

Dani Pearce, of the GU women’s soccer team, also received an honorable mention. She tallied back-to-back hat-tricks in wins over Illinois College and Iowa Wesleyan.

Michael Carie, a GU senior, was named the Football Special Teams Player of the Week by the Upper Midwest Athletic Conference.

Carie averaged 43.7 yards on seven punts in Greenville’s win over Westminster, recorded a long punt of 73 yards, and downed five punts inside Westminster’s 20 yardline.