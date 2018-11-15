75th Basketball Season At Greenville U

This season is a special one for the Greenville University men’s basketball program.

Head Coach George Barber said the program is celebrating its 75th anniversary.

Click below to hear his comments:

Barber has been head coach for more than a quarter of the program’s history.

Click below for more:

The GU men’s season is underway. click below to hear an invitation from Coach Barber for area residents to see his team play:

The first home game for the Panthers is Wednesday, November 28 at 7:30 p.m. against Eureka. There is no admission charge for regular season games.