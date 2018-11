Greenville Junior High boys’ basketball teams had good nights Monday at Altamont.

The 8th grade boys posted a 44-28 victory. Top scorers were Ryan Jackson with 18 points and Landen Moss with 17.

The seventh grade Blue Jays rolled past Altamont 42-11. Trenton Zeeb had 9 points and Mattix Sandifer added 6.

The 8th grade Blue Jays are now 3 and 3 for the season and the seventh graders are 4 and 4.