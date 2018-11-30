A Record Game For The Lady Comets

The Greenville Lady Comets set a school record for three-point shots made in a game while defeating Pana Thursday night at home.

The final score was 62-50.

The Lady Comets sank 11 three-pointers and never trailed in the contest.

Rylee Pickett led the scoring with 23 points. She had 5 three’s.

Nancy Fritzsche posted 16 points and Madison Gerdes scored 12.

Gerdes sank four three-pointers and Ally Cantrill and Fritzsche has one each.

Megan Hallemann blocked several Pana shots in the game.

The Lady Comets are now 6 and 0 overall and 1 and 0 in the South Central Conference.

They play at home Saturday afternoon against Nashville. The JV game begins at 1 p.m.

Tuesday the Lady Comets host Carlyle.