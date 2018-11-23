Aces In Tournament Action Again Friday

The Mulberry Grove basketball Aces won their first two games in their turkey tournament and return to the court at 8:15 Friday evening.

Mulberry Grove battles South Central. Both teams are 2 and 0 and the winner advances to the championship game about 6 p.m. Saturday.

Games tonight begin at 5:15 with Patoka against Mt. Olive, then St. Elmo-Brownstown against Cowen Herrick-Beecher City.

Games on Saturday will be at 1:30, 3, 4:30 and 6.

WGEL will broadcast the Mulberry Grove games tonight and Saturday.