Aces Play For Championship Tonight

The Mulberry Grove Aces play against St. Elmo-Brownstown this evening in the championship game of their own Turkey Tournament.

They’re 3-0 for the year after beating South Central 51-44 Friday night.

Mulberry Grove never trailed in the game, leading by as many as 15 in the first half and by 10 at halftime. It was a 13-point game after three quarters, but South Central made it interesting by cutting the deficit to 5 in the fourth quarter.

The Aces sank 10 of 14 free throws in the fourth frame to stay on top.

Center Wyatt Criner led the Aces with 19 points, 13 of them in the first half as his teammates were able to get the ball inside to him.

Head Coach Andrew Beckham was happy to see that.

Kaleb Scoggins posted 17 points for the Aces and Courtlyn Latham finished with 10.

WGEL will broadcast today’s championship game, scheduled to tip-off about 6 p.m. The game will also be streamed at WGEL.com.