Aces Win Again

For the second straight night, the Mulberry Grove Aces won Wednesday in their own Thanksgiving Tournament.

The Aces took control in the second half and recorded a 70 to 50 win over Mt. Olive.

Four players scored in double figures.

Head Coach Andrew Beckham likes what he’s seen from his team.

Leading the offense were Kaleb Scoggins and Courtlyn Latham with 19 points apiece. Wyatt Criner finished with 12 points and Donta Latham had 11.

Criner grabbed 8 rebounds.

The tournament resumes Friday and the Aces have a big game at 8:15 p.m. against South Central. Both teams are 2 and 0 in pool play and the winner will advance to the championship game around 6 p.m. Saturday.

The third place game Is 4:30 P.M. Saturday.

WGEL will broadcast both Mulberry Grove games.