All-Conference Volleyball Honors

Three seniors on the Greenville Lady Comets’ volleyball team have been honored by South Central Conference coaches.

Two GHS girls were named to the first team. They are Ally Cantrill and Nia Ephron. Cantrill ended her career as the leader in kills in Lady Comets volleyball history.

Selected to the all-conference third team from GHS was Allie Haberer.

The Lady Comets finished third in the South Central Conference with a 7-2 record. The team was 24 and 9 overall and reached the championship match of the Hillsboro Regional.