Blue Jays Basketball Weekend Results

The Greenville Junior High boys’ basketball teams played in a three-team round robin affair at Effingham St. Anthony Saturday.

Both squads had 1 and 1 records.

The 8th grade Blue Jays beat Salem 43-27 and lost to St. Anthony 40-31.

Landen Moss led Greenville in scoring, posting 15 points in the Salem game and 10 against St. Anthony. Ryan Jackson had 14 against Salem and Edward Jurgena score 8 against St. Anthony.

The 7th grade Blue Jays fell to Salem 43-27, with Kaleb Gardner scoring 15. Greenville then beat St. Anthony 45-37. Top Blue Jay scorers were Mattix Sandifer with 15 points and Gardner with 12.