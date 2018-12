In junior high action, the Greenville Blue Jays defeated Pana Thursday night at home.

The 8th graders grabbed a 37 to 22 victory with Landen Moss scoring 17 points and Ryan Jackson adding 7.

The 8th grade squad is 6 and 3 for the season.

The 7th grade Blue Jays won for the 7th time in 11 games, defeating Pana 44-29.

Top scorers were Kaleb Gardner and Mattix Sandifer with 12 points apiece.