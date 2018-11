The Greenville Blue Jays 8th grade basketball team defeated Hillsboro this week by the score of 32-24.

Carter Snow and Ryan Jackson had 7 points apiece for the winners and Ryan Harnetiaux scored 6.

In 7th grade action, Greenville won 50-20.

Kaleb Gardner scored 15 points, while Mattix Sandifer had 10 and Hudson Alstat 7.