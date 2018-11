In their season opener Saturday night, the Greenville Comets were defeated by Okawville.

The Rockets posted a 58-45 win over the Comets at the Kaskaskian Tournament at Carlyle. Okawville is the state 1A defending champion.

The Comets resume play in the Carlyle tourney Monday at 6 p.m. against Pinckneyville. The game will be broadcast on WGEL and streamed at WGEL.com.