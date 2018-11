The Greenville Comets fell to 0 and 2 for the season with a 55 to 33 loss to Pinckneyville Monday night in the Kaskaskian Classic at Carlyle.

Greenville jumped out to a 7-0 lead, but the Panthers led by 2 after the opening quarter, had an 11-point lead at halftime and made it 20 by the end of the third quarter.

Brock Nelson scored 11 points for the Comets, who play Flora at 6 p.m. Friday in the tourney at Carlyle. The game will be broadcast on WGEL.