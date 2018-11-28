Comets Football & Cheer Awards

Many honors were announced recently at the Comets’ football and cheerleader awards program at Greenville High School.

Named co-most valuable Comets were Tanner Tomaschke and Drew Frey.

The Best Teammate honor went to Hunter Gray, Matt Kalous earned the Tackle Award with 133 for the season, Frey was Offensive Player of the Year, and Tomaschke and Kalous shared Defensive Player of the Year. Brian Prater was Special Teams Player of the Year.

Other awards went to Tanner Sidwell and Jarin Weber for Scout Team Offense, Jean Sanders and Zander Snow for Scout Team Defense, Tomaschke and James Corbus for Offensive Linemen, Harley Feaster for Defensive Lineman, Wil Harnetiaux, Passer Award; Isaac Green, Wide Receiver and Catch With Contact Awards; Frey, Wide Receiver Blocking Award; Hunter Matthews, Rusher Award; Mason Johnson, Interception Award; and Tim Gray, Kickoff Tackle Award.

Among the cheerleaders, Jaidyn Ackerman received the Comet Award, and Abby Wall and Kylee Ballhurst were given the Spirit Award.