Comets Great Playoff Run Comes to an End

The Greenville Comets’ football season came to a close Saturday afternoon in the quarterfinals of the Class 3A playoffs,

Hosting Monticello, the Comets fell by the score of 63 to 21.

The first half was close as the Sages led 21-13 at halftime.

The Comets scored on an 83-yard fumble return by Logan Doll and a 67-yard pass from Wil Harnetiaux to Isaac Green.

Monticello took control of the game with 35 points in the third quarter. The Comets’ final TD came on a kickoff play. Drew Frey caught the ball and threw it across field to Green, who scampered 85 yards for the score.

Head Coach Todd Hutchinson said he was proud of his team, which won two playoff games.

http://www.wgel.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/11/HUTCH-AFTER-QUARTER-GAME.mp3

The Comets totaled 61 yards on the ground and 148 passing yards. Green caught 4 passes for 109 yards.

Monticello finished with 118 yards rushing and 423 yards passing.

Defensively for the Comets, Matt Kalous and Frey had 9 tackles apiece, Tanner Tomaschke totaled 6 tackles, and Green had a fumble recovery and an interception.

The Comets end the season with an 8 and 4 record. Monticello is 12 and 0 and meets unbeaten Carlinville in the semifinals this Saturday.