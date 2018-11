The Greenville Comets enter the second round of the Class 3A football playoffs Saturday at Pleasant Plains.

Both teams enter the contest with 7 and 3 records. The Comets upset Farmington last weekend while Pleasant Plains knocked off Beardstown.

Comets Head Coach Todd Hutchinson is optimistic about today’s game.

Click below to hear from Coach Hutch:

The game will be broadcast on WGEL and streamed at WGEL.com. The pre-game show will begin about 1:35 p.m.