The Greenville Comets boys’ basketball team opens its 2018-19 season Saturday night in the Kaskaskian Classic at Carlyle.

The Comets face Okawville at 7:30 p.m.

Greenville also has pool games at 6 p.m. Monday against Pinckneyville and 6 p.m. next Friday against Flora.

The other pool includes Freeburg, Woodlawn, Carlyle and Hillsboro.

The tournament concludes Saturday, December 1 with games determined by pool play results.

WGEL will broadcast Comet games on Monday, next Friday and December 1.