Comets Win Second Round Playoff Game

The Greenville Comets won for the second straight week on the road Saturday in the Class 3A playoffs.

GHS recorded a 26-14 victory at Pleasant Plains and will be at home this Saturday in a quarterfinal game.

The Comets trailed twice in the first half, but it was 14 to 14 at halftime. The GHS defense shut down the potent Pleasant Plains offense in the second half.

The winning TD came on an interception by Drew Frey which he returned about 30 yards for the score in the fourth quarter. Late in the game, Jack Woods scored on a 4-yard run to secure the victory.

Frey scored three of his teams touchdowns, two on passes from Wil Harnetiaux in the opening half. The second one, along with the extra point kick by Brian Prater, tied the game just three second before halftime.

Comets’ Head Coach Todd Hutchinson was proud of the effort by his entire team.

Click below to hear his comments:

Woods ran for over 140 yards and Harnetiaux completed 12 of 23 passes for 123 yards.

Coach Hutchinson confirmed there is definitely football fever in Comet land.

Click below to hear more:

The Comets are now 8 and 3 for the season and host Monticello at 2 p.m. Saturday. The playoffs are now whittled down to the final 8 teams in each class.

Monticello, sporting an 11-0 record, beat Anna-Jonesboro on Saturday 49-14.