GHS Boys’ Soccer Awards

Season awards were recently presented for Greenville High School boys’ soccer.

The recipients were selected by the players.

Kyle Sunderland, a senior, received the most valuable player and leadership awards.

Sophomore Desmond Gardner was the most improved player. Gavin Mitchell, a senior, won the best teammate, and Heart and Hustle awards.

Coach Chance Vohlken also announced milestones some of his players reached.

Sunderland finished his career third in goals with 53, third in points with 132, and 6th in assists with 26. His 21 goals this season ties him for 10th in goals during a campaign.

Brock Thacker, a junior, recorded 10 assists this year, tying him for 13th on the all-time Comets’ list.

Senior Evan Oakley made his mark in the goal keeper record book. His career totals included 2,260 minutes, placing him 4th all-time, and 257 saves, 2md best in Comets’ history.

Last year, Oakley set the record for saves in a season with 197 and he played in goal 1,405 minutes, 5th best for a season among Comet goalies.

The Comets won 10 games, lost 8 and tied two in the 2018 season.