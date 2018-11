Greenville Jr High Girls Basketball Weekly Wrap

The Seventh Grade Lady Jays won their 20th game on the season with a 32-11 win at Mulberry Grove on Thursday. The 7th grade record is now 20-3. The 8th Grade Jays defeated Mulberry Grove 29-14.

November 6

8th grade basketball at Greenville

Litchfield 34

Greenville 14

Greenville: Ainsley Olson 6, Lilly Funneman 4, Bailey Wilkerson 2, Claire Dannaman 2

7th grade basketball at Greenville

Litchfield 2

Greenville 34

Greenville: Katie Campbell 11, Abbii Doty 6, Natalie McCullough 4, Ellie Schaufelberger 4, Shayna Henderson 4, Charlotte Amundson 3, Mylee Kesinger 2

November 7

8th grade basketball at Triad

Triad 36

Greenville 19

Greenville: Bailey Wilkerson 10, Ainsley Olson 7, Lilly Funneman 2

7th grade basketball at Triad

Triad 32

Greenville 20

Greenville: Katie Campbell 6, Deriauna Hawkins 4, Shayna Henderson 3, Ellie Schaufelberger 2, Natalie McCullough 2, Carley Schaub 2, Mylee Kessinger 1

November 8

8th grade basketball at Mulberry Grove

Mulberry Grove 14

Greenville 29

Greenville: Claire Dannaman 5, Bailey Wilkerson 4, Ainsley Olson 4, Rutu Patel 4, Laia Klein 4, Maggie Goodson 3, Hope Beard 2, Lilly Funneman 2, Haley Beckert 1

7th grade basketball at Triad

Mulberry Grove 11

Greenville 32

Greenville: Katie Campbell 11, Shayna Henderson 6, Natalie McCullough 4, Carley Schaub 4, Charlotte Amundson 4, Jolie Macon 2, Mylee Kessinger 1