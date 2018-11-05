GU Women’s Soccer Stopped In SLIAC Championship, All-Conference Announced

The women’s soccer team suffered a heartbreaking loss to Westminster in double overtime of the SLIAC championship game on Friday night. After erasing a two-goal deficit in the final 10 minutes of regulation, the Panthers were close to forcing penalty kicks when Westminster tallied the winning goal that took them to the NCAA tournament.

Things started well for Westminster after they opened the game with a goal in the 16th and 34th minutes of play and took a 2-0 lead to halftime.

The Blue Jays managed to hold the lead until Michelle Grotefendt put Greenville on the scoreboard in the 81st minute of the game. Then nearly six minutes later, Brooklyn Haro posted the game-tying goal that held up through the end of the second half. Dani Pearce assisted on both goals.

Greenville had managed to shift the momentum of the match as they outshot Westminster 6-3 in the overtime periods. The Blue Jays held an 18-11 advantage in shots through the first 90 minutes of the match.

Pearce managed to lead all players on the the team with five shots, and Jade Taylor had four shots.

Goalkeeper Marjory Coates faced nine shots on goal and had six saves, including two stops of penalty kicks.

Following the match, the St. Louis Intercollegiate Athletic Conference honored Pearce with a first team honor, GU’s only first team recipient. Pearce received the third first team honor of a four-year Greenville career that saw her produce 48 goals, 41 assists, and 137 points in 80 matches.

Members of the Greenville University women’s soccer program on the SLIAC second team included Grotefendt and Breanna Thomas.

Ellie Cummins, Brooklyn Haro, and Maddison Zollinger were third team award winners, and Caitlin McLoughlin was recognized as Greenville’s entry on the All-Sportsmanship team.

The Panthers (14-6-1) will now await word on NCCAA postseason play.