The Highland Bulldogs are on the road Saturday for their Class 5A quarterfinal football game.

Highland plays at Joliet Catholic with kickoff set for 5 p.m. The Bulldogs have an 11 and 0 record while Joliet Catholic is 7 and 4.

In other Saturday games, Carlinville hosts a Class 3A game at 2 p.m. against Williamsville, Kankakee McNamara plays in Effingham at 2 p.m. in Class 4A, and Edwardsville travels to Frankfort Lincoln Way East for a 6 p.m. contest in Class 8A.