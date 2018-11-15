Hutchinson To Play Softball At KC

Greenville High School senior Katie Hutchinson has signed a letter of intent to play softball next school year at Kaskaskia College.

A ceremony was held Tuesday in the GHS gym with Hutchinson’s parents, Julie and Todd; Kaskaskia Coach Torey Crowell and Lady Comets Coach Steve Dannaman in attendance.

Coach Crowell said she is happy Hutchinson is joining the KC softball program.

Katie Hutchinson is looking forward to playing at the college level.

Katie Hutchinson has her senior high school season coming up this spring.