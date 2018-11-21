Jr High Girls Basketball Season Ends

The season came to an end Tuesday night for the seventh grade Greenville Lady Blue Jays.

They were defeated by Staunton in the championship game of the Hillsboro Class 3A Regional. The final score was 28-25.

Greenville concluded an outstanding season with a 21 and 4 record.

Staunton is still undefeated as it moves on to the Illinois Elementary School Association sectional round.

In Class 1A action at Pana, the Pocahontas seventh grade girls fell in the regional semifinals. Pana Sacred Heart, the number one seed, beat the fourth-seeded Lady Indians 25-21.