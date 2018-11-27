Lady Comets Remain Undefeated

The Greenville Lady Comets are now 5 and 0 after winning at Nokomis Monday night by the score of 58-26.

They took control by opening up a 23 to 5 lead after one quarter.

Ally Cantrill scored 20 points for GHS and Nancy Fritzsche posted 10.

The Lady Comets play their first South Central Conference game at home Thursday against Pana. It will be broadcast on WGEL.

The junior varsity GHS girls won a shortened game at Nokomis, 16-13. Gwyn Mitchell had 7 points.

The freshman Lady Comets played Neoga’s JV squad and lost 39 to 26. Mia Emken recorded 10 points for GHS and Kaylie Spanheimer had 8.