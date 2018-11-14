Lady Comets Top MEL

The Greenville Lady Comets opened the new basketball season Tuesday night with a win in the Columbia Tip-Off Classic.

The GHS girls eased past Metro East Lutheran 73 to 39.

Leading the offense was junior Rylee Pickett with 21 points.

The Lady Comets are scheduled to play Lebanon in the semifinals Thursday at 7:30 p.m.

The tourney ends Saturday. If the Lady Comets beat Lebanon they will play for the championship at 2:30 p.m. Saturday. A loss to Lebanon puts the GHS girls in the 1 p.m. third place game.

WGEL will broadcast Saturday’s contest and it will be streamed at WGEL.com.