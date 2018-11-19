Lady Comets Win Columbia Tip-Off Classic

The Greenville Lay Comets are champions of the 2018 Columbia Basketball Tip-Off Classic.

In the title game Saturday afternoon, the Greenville High School girls defeated Columbia 50-42 to give themselves a 3 and 0 record for the season.

Head Coach Kolin Dothager said it was a satisfying win.

Click below to hear his comments:

The Lady Comets led by 3 after one quarter, and built an 11-point lead during the second quarter, but by halftime still owned just a 3 point margin.

Columbia got to within 1 early in the second half, but the Lady Comets stayed in front and had a 10-point lead after three quarters.

Columbia was no closer than 7 in the final frame.

Megan Hallemann led the GHS offense with 16 points. Nancy Fritzsche had 12, and Ally Cantrill and Rylee Picket posted 8 points each.

The Lady Comets’ first home game is Tuesday night against Metro East Lutheran.