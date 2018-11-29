Panther Men & Women’s Teams Win Home Opener

The Greenville University women and men’s basketball teams played their first home games Wednesday night.

Both were winners with the Lady Panthers beating Eureka 82-57 and the Panthers rolling to a 139-126 victory.

In their first three games of the season, the Lady Panthers beat Millikin and Lincoln Christian, and lost to Illinois College.

The Panther men are now 3-4 for the season after recently beating North Park and Olivet and falling to Redlands.

The Panthers are averaging 136 points per game. They play at Principia Saturday and are at home December 8 against Blackburn.

The G.U. women are at Principia Saturday and host Washington University of St. Louis on December 8.