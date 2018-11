The St. Louis Intercollegiate Athletic Conference has announced All-Conference Teams and Awards for the 2018 women’s volleyball season.

Several Greenville University Panthers made the cut.

Sophomores Anna Finch, of Moline, IL; Abby Freeman, of Matteson, IL; and Abby Quirin, of Smithton, IL, were named to the first team.

Allyson Grabowski, a junior from Nashville, IL, was named second team.

Representing Greenville University on the All Sportsmanship Team is Annie Jordan.