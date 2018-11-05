Panthers Take Men’s Soccer Title

Greenville University carried their run to the 2018 St. Louis Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Men’s Soccer Championship, defeating Iowa Wesleyan University 1-0 in front of their home crowd. The Panthers, seeded #3 in the tournament, become just the sixth seed lower than a two seed to win the tournament. The last #3 seed to win the championship was in 2011 when the Panthers won the program’s last title.

The game between Greenville and Iowa Wesleyan, the #4 seed, marked the second consecutive year that the two tournament underdogs met in the championship game. Greenville’s strong defense, which led the conference in shutouts, was in effect against the Tigers on Saturday; holding them to just three first-half shots. Not to be outdone the Tigers defense held the Panthers attack at bay, with a majority of their seven shots in the half coming from long range.

The two teams continued their scoreless battle in the second half and it appeared as though the game would be headed to overtime. However, that is when Greenville freshman Juan Jose Herranz took the ball into the box, spinning around defenders and drawing a penalty kick.

Herranz did not miss the opportunity to put Greenville ahead, burying his shot into the lower right of the net with just 1:45 remaining in regulation. The Greenville defense turned up the pressure, not allowing the Tigers any last minute miracles.

Greenville outshot Iowa Wesleyan 16-9 in the game with keeper Nick Holland making five saves in the shutout win. Greenville awaits the announcement of the NCAA Division III Men’s Soccer Tournament bracket on Monday.