For the first time since 2013, the Greenville Comet’s football team has reached the quarterfinals of the playoffs.

The Comets, 8-3, will host undefeated Monticello in a Class 3A game at 2 p.m. Saturday at Don Stout Field.

Head Coach Todd Hutchinson hopes many Comet fans will attend the big game.

Click below to hear his comments:

The gates at the field will open at 12:30 p.m.

Tickets will not be sold in advance. Admission is $6 per person.