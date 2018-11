The Greenville Comets defeated the Pleasant Plains Cardinals in Round 2 of the IHSA playoffs Saturday. Final score was 26 to 14. With the win, the Comets advance to Round 3 of the playoffs, which will be a home game.

WGEL will have more details on Saturday’s game – and let you know who their opponent will be next week – in our Bond County Area News Sunday.

