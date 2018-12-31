Aces Back In Action Friday

The Mulberry Grove Aces resume their basketball season Friday night.

Their first game of 2019 will be at Ramsey.

The Aces are 11-0 for the season with championships in their own Turkey Tourney and the St. Elmo Holiday Tournament.

After the game at Ramsey, Mulberry Grove will be involved in the Morrisonville Tournament from January 5 through January 12. The Aces will play five games in six days.

Mulberry Grove opens tournament play Saturday at 7:15 p.m. against Raymond Lincolnwood, battles Nokomis at 5:30 p.m. Monday, January 7; plays at Vandalia Tuesday, January 8 about 7:30 p.m., meets Edinburg at 5:30 p.m. on Friday, January 11; and takes on Carlinville at 5 p.m. Saturday, January 12. All games, except the January 8th contest, are at Morrisonville High School.