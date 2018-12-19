Aces Maintain Perfect Basketball Record

Perfection is difficult on the basketball court, but that is where the Mulberry Grove Aces stand at the holiday break.

The Aces won 53-49 at Lebanon Tuesday night to go into the Christmas break with an 11-0 record and two tournament championships.

It wasn’t an easy win, as Mulberry Grove trailed most of the first half. The Aces took the lead early in the third period, then moved in front for good with less than 2 minutes left in the quarter.

They were in front 41-36 going into the fourth quarter, and led by as many as nine. Lebanon got to within two points late in the game, but two free throws by Courtlyn Latham sealed the victory.

Head Coach Andrew Beckham was pleased that his team didn’t give up when Lebanon led by 8 points late in the first quarter.

Latham led the offense with 26 points. Wyatt Criner added 9.

The Aces’ first game of 2018 will be January 4 at Ramsey.