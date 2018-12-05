Aces Remain Undefeated

The Mulberry Grove basketball Aces are 6 and 0 for the season after beating Patoka 61-38 Tuesday night.

It was their first Egyptian-Illini Conference game and the second time the Aces have beaten the Warriors this season.

Mulberry Grove is at home Friday to battle Bunker Hill.

The 59th St. Elmo Holiday Tournament is next week with the Aces meeting Windsor-Stewardson Strasburg about 7:45 p.m. Tuesday. If they win, they will play Thursday night at 7:45 and a loss sends them into a 6:15 p.m. game Thursday.

The tourney ends December 15.

Mulberry Grove is seeded fourth out of the 8 teams, behind Cumberland, Vandalia and St. Elmo/Brownstown, who the Aces defeated in the Mulberry Grove Turkey Tourney.