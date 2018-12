The Mulberry Grove Aces are 8 and 0 for the season after winning their opening game Tuesday night in the St. Elmo Holiday Tournament.

The Aces led by 2 at halftime and finished with a 45-40 victory over Windsor-Stewardson Strasburg.

Mulberry Grove will play number one-seeded Cumberland in a semifinal game at 7:45 p.m. Thursday in St. Elmo.