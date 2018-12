The Mulberry Grove Aces remain undefeated and are playing for the St. Elmo Holiday Tournament championship.

The Aces defeated top-seeded Cumberland Thursday night, 60-54.

They are now 9 and 0 for the season and play in the tourney title game at 7:30 p.m. Saturday. Their opponent will be determined Friday.

Against Cumberland, the Aces led by 2 at halftime, held a 41-36 margin after 3 quarters, then scored 19 points in the last 8 minutes to win by 6.