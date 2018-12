The Mulberry Grove Aces rallied from a rough start in their homecoming game Friday night against Bunker Hill.

The Aces are now 7 and 0 for the season after stopping the Minutemen 48-40.

Bunker Hill led 15-4 after one quarter and 22-20 at halftime.

The Aces came out fired up in the second half, moving out to a 40-27 lead after three quarters.

Mulberry Grove opens play in the St. Elmo Holiday Tournament Tuesday night with as game against Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg.