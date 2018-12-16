Aces Win St. Elmo Holiday Tourney

For the first time since 1997, the Mulberry Grove Aces are the champions of the St. Elmo Holiday Tournament.

Playing St. Elmo/Brownstown in the title game Saturday night, the Aces finally took the lead in the fourth quarter and finished with a 50-43 victory,

Wyatt Criner was named to the all-tournament team and Courtlyn Latham was the tourney most valuable player.

Head Coach Andrew Beckham was obviously elated with the tournament championship.

Beckham thought the turning point in the game was when Criner sank a three-point shot from the top of the key with under 2 minutes to play to put Mulberry Grove in front 46-43. St. Elmo/Brownstown didn’t score the rest of the game.

Coach Beckham said Criner came up with a big championship game.

The Aces are now 10-0 for the season with two tournament championships. They play at Lebanon Tuesday night. The game will be broadcast on WGEL and streamed at WGEL.com.