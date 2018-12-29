Alison Hall Leaves GHS For California

For the past 20 years, Alison Hall has taught and coached at Bond County Unit 2 high school.

Friday, December 19 was her final day as she has moved to northern California to be with her husband, Norm, who is now president of Simpson University.

A native of Northern Ireland, Alison came to the United States in 1985 as a foreign exchange student, and said she appreciates the life she has experienced in the states.

High School Athletic Director Joe Alstat praised Hall for her dedication.

Alison is pleased to have been a part of life at Unit 2 high school the past 20 years.

Alison’s immediate plan is to get her house set up in California and she will teach a couple of classes at Simpson U.