Area Basketball Tournament Results

Many boys and girls high school basketball tournaments in the area concluded Saturday.

At the Mater Dei boys tourney, Red Bay, Alabama beat Carlyle for 9th place, Mater Dei beat Okawville for 7th, Breese Central topped Metro East Lutheran for 5th, Highland defeated Mascoutah for3rd and Briarcrest Christian stopped Nashville for the championship.

At Vandalia, Shelbyville won the title 62-61 over the Vandals. Patoka finished 9th, Pana 7th, Flora beat South Central for 5th and Macon Meridian finished 3rd.

In the Pinckneyville boys tournament, Wesclin finished 11th, Greenville 7th, Salem 3rd and Pinckneyville beat Olney for the title.

At the Carlinville boys tourney, Hardin Calhoun beat Hillsboro for the championship, Litchfield finished 3rd, Southwestern 4th, Staunton 5th, Carlinville 7th Gillespie 8th, and Bunker Hill 9th.

In girls’ basketball at Lebanon, Greenville won the championship over Columbia, Freeburg was 3rd, Lebanon 4th and Southwestern Piasa 5th.

The champion of the Carlinville girls’ tournament was Carlinville. Staunton took 2nd, Gillespie 3rd, Litchfield 6th and Nokomis 7th.